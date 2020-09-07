New Delhi, September 7: Delhi Metro resumed operations on Monday after being shut for 169 days due to coronavirus induced lockdown in the country. Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Delhi said, "We have deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing."

The Metro operations resumed in a phased manner, and the first line to start is the Yellow line, connecting Samaypur Badli and Huda City Centre in Gurugram. Trains will operate in two shifts, between 7 am and 1 am, and between 4 pm and 8 pm. The other lines of Delhi Metros Other will start operating in the subsequent days. India Records Biggest Single-Day Spike of 90,632 Coronavirus Cases, Registers Highest Recoveries in Past 24 Hours.

Visuals from Huda City Centre Metro Station in Gurugram:

Haryana: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will resume services from 7 am today on Yellow and Rapid Metro lines; visuals from Huda City Centre metro station in Gurugram. A commuter says, "I feel good that metro services are going to start again." pic.twitter.com/N85cgzjK1R — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Police force deployed at every station for crowd management:

We have deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing: Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Delhi https://t.co/PvtI7qRuAh pic.twitter.com/vuMW4LjG6t — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

For the safety of the commuters, DMRC has put in place a host of protocols to ensure safe travel for passengers. Metro staff will also be stationed to disinfect luggage that the commuters may be carrying,

