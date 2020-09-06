New Delhi, September 6: India recorded the highest single-day spike of over 90,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases taking the total tally to 41,13,812 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. According to the latest figures, as many as 90,632 people got infected with coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Besides, a total of 1,065 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 70,626.

India also recorded the highest single-day recoveries among COVID-19 patients. With 73,642 recoveries in a day, a total of 31,80,865 have recovered from the virus so far. Out of total confirmed cases, 8,62,320 are the active cases, while one patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,83,862 cases and 26,276 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,87,331 cases and 4,347 fatalities. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Iran, Russia to Jointly Produce Coronavirus Vaccine.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 10,92,654 tests in a single day on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,88,31,145.

On the global front, India still remains the third worst hit nation with the COVID-19 pandemic while the US and Brazil lead the board with 62,45,112 and 41,23,000 total cases, respectively, as per the John Hopkins University. India is a few thousand cases short of crossing Brazil.

