Delhi, November 23: A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for the rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Dwarka. The body of the woman was found near a canal in Dwarka on November 15.

As per the report published in Indian Express, The victim worked as a domestic help in the area. The accused called her to his house on the pretext of giving her work, Where he allegedly tied her hands and raped her. Out of fear of getting caught, he strangled her and set her private parts on fire to destroy the evidence. The autopsy conducted by the board of doctors confirmed that the victim was sexually assaulted before she died. Puducherry: Juvenile Held for Raping and Killing 25-Year-Old Woman.

As per the reports, Police found the body wrapped in cloth near a canal on November 15. Initially, the body was not identified, police searched for missing person records and CCTV footage to identify the victim. The victim was later identified as a resident of Dwarka. The victim was last seen entering the accused's house. Upon initial interrogation, the accused gave misleading statements. However, the accused admitted to his crimes later. He confessed to having tied her, sexually assaulted her, and strangled her. He also told police that he burnt her private parts to destroy evidence. Police recovered a kerosene bottle, duct tape, burnt remains of the victim’s clothes, traces of the woman’s hair in the accused's house and van, and an iron pipe from the accused.

The accused has been booked under sections of rape, assault, murder, and destruction of evidence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2021 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).