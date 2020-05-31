Delhi-Noida Border to Remain Sealed, 42% Cases in GB Nagar Tracked to National Capital

A view of Delhi traffic (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 31: Despite the "unlock 1" guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which permits inter-district and inter-state commutation, the Delhi-Noida border will remain sealed. A statement was issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration - which entails Noida - claiming that 42 percent of the COVID-19 cases under its jurisdiction are linked to the national capital.

The COVID-19 toll in Noida crossed 400, with 18 new cases being reported in the city by GB Nagar administration on Saturday. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh - which has recorded far fewer cases as compared to the national capital despite entailing the largest population in India.

Delhi, which is the hub of international business and diplomatic activities in India and was frequented by large number of global flyers before the lockdown came into effect, has reported nearly 20,000 cases. The tally on Sunday peaked to 19,844 cases including 416 deaths.

Despite the fresh surge in cases in the national capital - with over 1,000 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours - the Arvind Kejriwal government is pushing towards reopening Delhi. In a message to the residents, the Chief Minister said remaining under a lockdown is not a viable option as the economy has been virtually grounded.

"It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of coronavirus," he said on Saturday. "Delhi is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in a permanent lockdown," Kejriwal added.