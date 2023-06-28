Delhi Metro on Wednesday turned into a boxing ring when two commuters fought during the journey. The recorded video captures a confrontation between the passengers involving physical violence as they trade punches and forcefully push each other. According to reports, this incident occurred on the Violet Line, specifically between the Raja Nahar Singh and Kashmiri Gate stations. The Delhi Metro fight video is going viral on social media. Delhi Metro Couple Fighting With Aunties Video: Heated Argument Breaks Out Between Couple and Two Women Passengers Over PDA, Clip Goes Viral.

Delhi Metro Fight Video:

Fight in Delhi metro. Passengers were fighting into the train during the journey. #delhimetro #Metro #Delhi pic.twitter.com/kDUOydRQEY — anuj kumar singh (@sanuj42) June 28, 2023

