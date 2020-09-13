New Delhi, September 13: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have arrested 10 persons uring a crackdown on cyber fraudsters targeting citizens through e-commerce resale apps. Police claimed that the accused posed as the army or paramilitary personnel to gain victims' trust to lure them into scanning malicious QR code.

Informing about the latest update, Delhi Police said, "10 persons arrested during a crackdown on cyber fraudsters targeting citizens through e-commerce resale apps. Accused posed as army/paramilitary personnel to gain victims' trust & used fake Paytm screenshots to lure them into scanning malicious QR code."

Here's what Delhi Police said:

In a similar incident of online fraud, a fraudster had created a fake Facebook profile of DSP (East) Dilsher Singh Chandel in Chandigarh and sent a request to people. When people accepted the fraudster's request, the fraudster initiated a conversation on the Facebook messenger and requested them for financial help. The fraudster mentioned that the money could be transferred through Google Pay. However, the fake profile was deleted by the fraudster before the investigation by the cybercrime team could start and trace the suspect.

