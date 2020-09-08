Chandigarh, September 8: In a shocking incident of cybercrime, a fraudster had created a fake Facebook profile of DSP (East) Dilsher Singh Chandel and sent friend requests to people. According to a report on the Tribune, soon after people accepting the fake friend request, fraudster started a conversation on the Facebook messenger and requested them for financial help. The fraudster mentioned that the money could be transferred through Google Pay.

The DSP was alerted about this and he posted a message on his Facebook account alerting people to be aware of a fake Facebook page created in his name. A police official at the cell said they looked for the fake profile, but found it deleted. Maharashtra Cyber Crime: Man From Kalyan Duped of Rs 50,000 After Tweeting About Being Wrongly Charged by Bank.

The fake profile was deleted by the fraudster before the investigation by the cybercrime team could start and they could trace the suspect.

