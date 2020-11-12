New Delhi, November 12: Delhi on Thursday reported 104 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), highest so far since the pandemic hit the city. The death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 7,332. A total of 7,053 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the figures released by the Delhi government. Following a fresh spike, the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi surged to 4,67,028. Delhi High Court Allows AAP Govt to Reserve 80% ICU Beds For COVID-19 Patients in 33 Private Hospitals.

The national capital also recorded 6,462 recoveries. With this, the total number of recoveries jumped to 4,16,580. On Wednesday, COVID-19 figures shattered all records in Delhi as it reported a whopping 8,593 new cases, the highest in a day so far, and an all-time high positivity rate of 13.40 percent, while 85 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Delhi High Court Slams Kejriwal-Govt Over Relaxing COVID Norms Amid Pollution Scare.

Currently, there are 4,89,294 active cases across India, whereas 80,66,501 patients have been cured and discharged so far. India's overall tally on Thursday stood at 86,83,916. The recovery rate is at 92.89 percent. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has steadily widened to 75,77,207.

