New Delhi, August 3: In a shocking incident four men, including a priest and three employees of a crematorium, were arrested for allegedly raping and killing a minor girl in Delhi. The accused then allegedly cremated the girl's body without taking consent from her parents or informing the police about the same. As per report, the deceased, 9-year-old girl, lived with her parents in front of the crematorium near Delhi cantonment area. On Sunday, evening she reportedly went to get cold water from a water cooler installed at the crematorium. Following which, the accused called her mother to show her dead body and told her that she died of electrocution. Delhi Horror: Minor Allegedly Gangraped By Four Youths In Flat In Kondli Area, 3 Arrested.

DCP Ingit Pratap Singh said, "The four men asked the girl’s mother to not inform the police about the death. They told her that the police will register a case and the body will be sent for an autopsy, during which doctors will remove her vital organs and sell them. The four then cremated the body," as reported by the Hindustan Times. However, according to the police, the victim's family was suspicious as her body was hurriedly cremated.Scores of villagers reached the crematorium and protested demanding the arrest of the accused on Sunday night. Delhi: Homeless Mother-Daughter Raped on Roadside in Northwest, 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The accused identified as Radhey Shyam, the priest, Salim, Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep have been arrested by the police. A case has been reportedly filed against the accused under POCSO Act and SC/ST Act. In addition they have also been charged for murder, rape and criminal intimidation under sections 302, 376 and 506 of the IPC respectively. DCP Singh told HT that all the accused were known to the victim's mother.

