New Delhi, November 15: A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour in outer north Delhi after he tried to intervene in a domestic dispute with his wife, police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday when the accused, Dhiraj, was abusing and assaulting his wife. "The altercation unfolded after Dhiraj reportedly started abusing and physically assaulting his wife. Unable to ignore the disturbance, Ran Singh intervened, confronted Dhiraj and objected to his behaviour," said a police officer.

The situation quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, with Dhiraj allegedly striking Ran Singh on the head with an iron rod, the officer said. The blow caused Ran Singh to fall from the stairs of the first floor, resulting in serious head injuries, the officer said. Police later found blood stains on the stairs.

Ran Singh was rushed to BJRM Hospital by his family members, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said. "The accused was arrested and booked for murder. Further investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said.