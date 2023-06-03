Delhi, June 3: Just days after the Shahbad Dairy incident, a man allegedly stabbed a woman before taking his own life in another one-sided love that turned violent. The woman, who suffered injuries, has been admitted to a hospital and is currently receiving treatment. As per the police, the accused and victim were employed at an event management company.

According to the reports, Amit, the attacker, had expressed his romantic interest in the woman, but unfortunately, she had declined his proposal. The distressing incident unfolded at 2:30 pm on Friday, when Amit attacked the woman with a knife, causing her serious injuries. In response to her cries for help, nearby people promptly came to her aid and swiftly transported her to the hospital, considering her critical condition. Delhi Girl Murder Video: 16-Year-Old Stabbed, Stoned to Death by Boyfriend in Shahbad Dairy Area, Disturbing Incident Caught on CCTV Camera.

In the meantime, Amit fled from the scene and died by suicide at his office. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter to gather more information and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Murder Caught on CCTV Camera in Delhi! Youth on Morning Walk Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Kalyanpuri, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The incident comes days after a horrifying Delhi murder case. In the Shahbad Dairy area of Rohini, a tragic incident unfolded where a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi was brutally attacked. She was stabbed over 20 times and mercilessly bludgeoned to death with a cement slab. The following day, the accused, Sahil, was apprehended by the police in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, Sahil's anger stemmed from the victim's decision to end their relationship. The two had been dating since 2021, as per the information provided by law enforcement officials. During the investigation, Sahil was interrogated, and based on his guidance, the weapon used in the crime was recovered from the Rithala area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2023 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).