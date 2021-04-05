New Delhi, April 5: The suspicious article found near the Raisina Road on Monday was a plastic toy and the Bomb Disposal Squad of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ruled out the possibility of an explosive.

"CISF informed the local police about it. The Bomb Disposal Squad of CISF checked it thoroughly but found nothing suspicious. It is a plastic toy," Vikas Kumar, Additional DCP, Delhi Police told ANI. Delhi: Suspicious Object Found Outside National Media Centre Near Raisina Road.

On Monday morning, the CISF team was checking the outside area of the National Media Centre. They observed a toy shaped item wrapped in polythene. Immediately the local police was informed. The Bomb Disposal Squad of CISF and New Delhi District searched the area for any other suspicious article in the vicinity. Nothing was found in the search. (ANI)