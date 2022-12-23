New Delhi, Dec 23: With the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by Rahul Gandhi, set to enter national capital on Saturday morning, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory, cautioning commuters about the routes affected and diversions made.

According to the advisory, the Yatra will enter the city on Saturday around 6.30 a.m. from Badarpur border in south Delhi. Congress Leader KC Venugopal Gets Clean Chit From CBI in Solar Scam Accused Sexual Abuse Case.

"Further, it will reach Jai Dev Ashram near Ashram Chowk around 10.30 a.m. and will end at Red Fort at around 4.30 p.m.," it said.

Check DTP's Advisory Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi:

A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join the yatra at various points along the route.

"During the yatra, Badarpur flyover, Mitha Pur Chowk, Prahlad Pur Red Light, MB Road, Apollo flyover, Mathura Road, Okhla Mod red light, Modi Mill flyover, NFC Red Light, Ashram Chowk, Mool Chand, Andrews Ganj, AIIMS, under Lajpat Nagar flyover, Capt. Gaur Marg, Dayal Singh College, Nizamuddin flyover, Safdarjung Madarsa, Pragati Maidan tunnel exiting towards IP Flyover, Mathura Road/Bhairon Road T-Point, Subramaniam Bharti Marg/Zakir Hussain Marg crossing, Mandi House, Turkman Gate, Rajghat Chowk, etc. roads and points will be affected," as per the advisory. BJP Halts Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan Due to COVID-19, Asks Rahul Gandhi To Follow Protocols or Call Off Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The advisory further stated that the traffic is expected to remain heavy from Badarpur Border to Red Fort, and commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the affected roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a pleasant journey.

There will be graded and dynamic diversion to ensure smooth traffic management and facilitate commuters while ensuring safety of pedestrians on roads, it said.

People who are going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, it stated.

