New Delhi, June 1: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti has stated that vaccination camps run in residential colonies by private hospitals is for all and not just those above 60 or physically challenged.

He said to dispel any misinterpretation or confusion he held detailed discussion on March 31 with senior officials in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and was categorically told that that camps were to be availed by all. COVID-19 Vaccination Camp at Delhi Airport Cancelled Due to Vaccine Shortage.

Bharti said the health ministry has clarified that such camps although should focus on elderly citizens and physically handicapped because they face logistical problems in going to hospital or crowded places. "But in no manner anyone who is below 60 years of age or not physically handicapped is prohibited in getting vaccinated at such vaccination centers," his statement said.

This came after Bharti organised an immunisation drive for the locals at Greenfield School in Safdarjung Enclave on Sunday. According to a statement from Bharti's office, the drive was held with the help of Delhi-based NGO -Bridging the Gap Foundation' and Fortis Escorts Hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).