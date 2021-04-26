New Delhi, April 26: Delhi is set to experience a hot day on Monday as the maximum temperature in the national capital is predicted to reach 38 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather prediction, Delhi is likely to witness a clear sky today, i.e. on April 26. The forecast further informs that the minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius in the national capital. Delhi Records Highest Temperature on Holi Since 1945, Mercury Rises Beyond 40 Degree Celsius, Says IMD.

On Monday morning, the air quality in Delhi dropped to the 'poor' category with the air quality index (AQI) at 210 during the morning hours. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 192, which can be taken into the 'moderate' category. If any region records an AQI between zero and 50, it is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the minimum temperature on Sunday was 18 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 37.7 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below normal.

Last week, amid the sweltering heat and rising temperature, Delhi had witnessed light drizzle and dust storm. Reports inform that dust storm hit Delhi around 4 pm last Friday while the wind speed was 50 kilometres per hour.

