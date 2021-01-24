New Delhi, January 24: Dense fog continued to engulf parts of Delhi on Sunday morning with Delhiites feeling the chill in the air during the morning hours. Thick fog was reported from several areas of the national capital, leading to low visibility and disruption in traffic movement. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is very likely in the coming week and the national capital will witness a dip in the minimum temperature. The IMD said that a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius expected in the coming week. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

According to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality in Delhi stood in the 'very poor' category today. On Saturday, Delhi's minimum temperature rose to eight degrees Celsius on Saturday even as fog lowered visibility to 300 metres in some parts of the city. The IMD said that a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the western Himalayas provided some relief from the winter chill in Delhi. The minimum temperature rose to 8 degrees Celsius as a result of easterly winds and a cloud cover over the national capital.

Here's the tweet:

Moderate fog in the national capital today; Dense fog and minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius expected in the coming week (Data source: India Meteorological Department) pic.twitter.com/BKvQJPiRv8 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said that the easterly winds are not as cold as the northwesterly winds coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas. The official added that while clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation, pushing the minimum temperature up. However, the minimum temperature in Delhi will again drop to four degrees Celsius by Monday, Srivastava said.

