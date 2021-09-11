New Delhi, September 11: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her brother-in-law who was out on parole, according to reports. The accused has been arrested by the police and the victim is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Report inform that the duo had an argument over phone calls she made following which the accused, identified as Narendra Sabharwal, stabbed the woman, identified as Soniya, multiple times. The incident was reported from Burari area in Delhi on Tuesday. Delhi Shocker: Transperson Killed Over Financial Dispute; Two Arrested.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the hospital authorities informed the police about the incident. The victim's brother reportedly told the police that her brother-in-law stabbed her multiple times. Following which a case was registered under section 307 of Indian Penal Code and investigation was launched to nab the accused. The police was able to locate and arrest Sabharwal from the Old Delhi railway station. Delhi Crime: 46-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Packed in Suitcase & Thrown Off Running Rajdhani Express in Gujarat.

According to the HT report, the police said that the man was trying to board a train and flee. The accused reportedly told the police that he stabbed his sister-in-law because he was enraged as she didn’t give a satisfactory response to questions regarding certain “suspicious calls” she made. Notably, Sabharwal was released on a parole recently as a part of efforts to decongest jails and was supposed to surrender on September 24. The accused was earlier arrested in a murder case in Burari and was out on parole.

