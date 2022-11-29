New Delhi, November 29: A woman thrashed a man with her slipper on stage during a Hindu Mahapanchayat on 'Justice for Shraddha', organised in Delhi's Chhattarpur on Tuesday. The programme, organised by Hindu Ekta Manch, was also on 'Beti Bachao' Mahapanchayat.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media, in which a woman, whose face is half-covered with blue coloured 'chunni', can be seen addressing a gathering. A few moments later, she suddenly takes out her slipper and starts thrashing the man standing beside her. Delhi: Woman Climbs Stage, Thrashes Man With Slippers During Hindu Ekta Manch's Program (Watch Video).

Watch Video: Woman Thrashes Man With Slipper

#WATCH | Chattarpur, Delhi: Woman climbs up the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues; hits a man with her slippers when he tries to push her away from the mic pic.twitter.com/dGrB5IsRHT — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

However, other people on dais intervened and the woman was taken off from the stage. Police said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident. Details are awaited.

