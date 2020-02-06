DGCA Sends Directive to Airlines Over Sexual Harassment of Women Employees, Asks For Compliance of Vishaka Guidelines

Flight. Representative Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, February 6: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday sent a directive to airlines over issues concerning sexual harassment of women employees. The regulatory body also advised the airlines to ensure compliance of Vishaka Guidelines for the safety of women employees and crew members. Air India to Probe Sexual Harassment Charges Against Senior Captain, Sets Up Inquiry Panel on Woman Pilot's Complaint.

The DGCA said that it received many complaints from female pilots and cabin crew regarding harassment of women employees. "We've received many complaints from female pilots and cabin crew regarding harassment," said DGCA in its statement. Air India Air Hostess Sexually Abused, Harassed & Discriminated by Senior AI Official, Shares Complaint Letter to Suresh Prabhu.

Read the ANI Tweet Below

Directorate General of Civil Aviation sends directive to airlines over issues concerning sexual harassment of women employees&advises them to ensure compliance of 'Vishaka Guidelines'. DGCA says,"We've received many complaints from female pilots&cabin crew regarding harassment." pic.twitter.com/aS6zDL3LPE — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

The Vishaka Guidelines were a set of procedural guidelines for use in India in cases of sexual harassment. They were promulgated by the Indian Supreme Court in 1997. In 2013, the act was superseded by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The DGCA's directive to the airlines comes in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment made by women crew members and pilots in recent months. "All the airlines are hereby advised to ensure strict compliance of the Vishakha guidelines. They should also give wide publicity about this committee among the employees to facilitate hassle-free reporting and disposal of matter in accordance with relevant national regulations," the DGCA added.