Director Ahmed Mansur launches his own program on the Snapchat platform.

Director Ahmed Mansur stated his intention to launch his own program as a weekly snap show that produced by his own production company NME media which based in Dubai and Californian, and presented by himself to be the first show presenting by Media Director, this social media program will be an addition to his career as a producer and director in the world of media production, as the program will take a special and distinctive turn through its concept and story behind.

In terms of the idea and the distinctive preparation, which raises issues related to developing content for influencers on social media platforms and motivating them to present useful content and Mansur will host many social media celebrities in his program.

Director Ahmed Mansur stated that he is in the process of choosing the best name for a program to be one of the two names (With Ahmed Mansur) or (point Of View by Ahmed Mansur).

Director Ahmed Mansur has also served as a producer for the MBC TV in Dubai, He was production manager for more than 6 drama series since 2014 and is the director of many other short movies. Director Ahmed Mansur is a well-known director and producer as well as Stars manager for past years who became famous at a very young age and directed many short films on various topics.

Director Ahmed Mansur is going to launch a new program on social media platforms in which he will spend time with various social media famous celebrities on social media platforms, interview them, invite them to spend time with them, and talk to them on a different topic, on the public demand.

