Jaisalmer, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers posted in Longewala post. Apart from addressing soldiers, PM Narendra Modi distributed sweets among them. The Prime Minister also took a ride on a tank in Longewala. Videos of PM Modi taking a ride on a tank and distributing sweets among soldiers were shared on social media. Diwali 2020: Indian Soldiers Give Befitting Response If Anyone Casts Evil Eye on Country, Says PM Narendra Modi in Jaisalmer.

In the video, PM Modi is seen taking a ride on a tank and waving at cameras. He is also seen sharing sweets with soldiers. He met soldiers on the occasion of Diwali in continuation of his set tradition since he took over as the Prime Minister of India in 2014. Diwali 2020: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali With Defence Personnel at Longewala Post, Says 'Every Citizen Takes Pride in Bravery of Indian Soldiers'.

PM Narendra Modi Takes Ride on Tank, Distributes Sweets Among Soldiers:

#WATCH I Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes sweets among jawans during his visit to Longewala, Jaisalmer. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/qE76hDVVF5 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

#WATCH | Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi took a ride on a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer, earlier today. He was in Longewala to celebrate #Diwali with security forces. pic.twitter.com/n77KRdIZfQ — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Earlier today, addressing soldiers, PM Modi said each citizen of the country takes pride in bravery and courage of soldiers. "Saluting your valour, 130 crore countrymen of India are standing firm with you today. Today, every Indian is proud of the strength and bravery of soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility, your invincibility," PM Modi said.

Lauding the Indian Army, PM Modi said Indian soldiers give a befitting response if anyone attempts to hurt the country. "If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers reply to them befittingly. This establishes the credibility of the Indian Army in the world," PM Modi said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).