Chennai, August 9: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English.

"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if 'I am an Indian,' when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi." DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi's Tweet

"I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition," Kanimozhi who is also the DMK's women's wing secretary said on her twitter handle. A number of social media users replied supporting her, with one of them saying, "I am an Indian and Hindi has nothing to do with it! #hindiimposition Pass it on!.