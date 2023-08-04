Mumbai, August 4: Panic and fear have gripped Uran's Khopta village residents after multiple cases of dog bites were reported on Sunday, July 30. As many as 13 cases of dog bites were reported in Uran's Khopta village. A total of 13 people were allegedly bitten by three dogs in a single day. The reported cases of dog bites in the village have forced residents to stay indoors. Residents confirmed the incident and said that stray dogs have been moving around in the area for some time.

However, villagers also said that an incident of this nature did not take place before. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, a resident identified as Kishor Thakur said, "At least four people in my locality were bitten by stray dogs with no provocation. Of the four, two were my own relatives and they had to undergo a lot of hardships."

As per the report, Uran's Khopta village has seven localities and there are many stray dogs residing in these areas. However, villagers are unsure as to why the canines have turned violent. A resident said that they were not sure as to what caused the stray dogs to go on a biting spree. All those people who were reportedly bitten by stray dogs were immediately administered treatment at the local hospital.

Describing her ordeal of being bitten by a stray dog, Jaywanti Thakur (45) said that she was preparing lunch when a stray dog came and all of a sudden attacked her and bit her hand. Thakur reportedly suffered loss of blood due to the dog bite. She was discharged on Tuesday night after being admitted to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the incident of stray dog attacks has forced residents to stay indoors. The school has also been shut down in order to ensure the safety of children.

After the incident, villagers captured eight stray dogs between Monday and Tuesday. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will keep the captured dogs under observation in order to ascertain if the canines were rabid. Sameer Watawkar, block development officer Sameer Watawkar said that they are investigating the sudden spike in cases of dog bites.

