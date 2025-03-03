Kochi, March 3: Prominent nephrologist and senior surgeon Dr George P. Abraham was found dead at his farmhouse near the Cochin International Airport. The 77-year-old, one of the leading kidney transplant surgeons in the country, was found hanging in his farmhouse, and a suicide note was also recovered.

In the note, he mentions that due to his failing health, he is not able to go forward with his duties. Abraham, in his nearly five-decade career, has done more than 2,500 kidney transplants, which is a record in Kerala. On Saturday also, he was active at the private hospital here, where he met patients. Kottayam Suicide Case: Mother Jumps in Front of Speeding Train With 2 Girls in Kerala Amid Divorce Proceedings.

Abraham had recently undergone spine surgery. A resident near his farmhouse said that every Sunday, he made it a point to visit his farmhouse and spend time there. “Like that, he was here on Sunday (2nd March). His brother was also along with him,” said the local, who on Monday morning was startled to hear the news that the doctor had committed suicide.

Dr Abraham had arrived at the farmhouse with his younger brother on Sunday evening and later sent him away. He was later found hanging in the farmhouse. In his long career as a renal transplant specialist, Abraham wrote himself into medical history when he became just the third surgeon to harvest a kidney from a donor using the laparoscopic method. Kochi Shocker: Woman Found Hanging Inside Hostel Room in Kerala, Probe Underway.

Among the other path-breaking work done by Abraham includes a transplant from a cadaver and a few other procedures not normally done in Kerala. A very strong academic, Abraham was a popular person, attending seminars and meetings and sharing his expertise with his juniors. The local police have registered a case of unnatural death and have commenced a probe. His funeral will be held in the afternoon at St George Jacobite Syrian Church, Cheruthottukunnel.

