Srinagar, December 18: Three back to back earthquakes rocked the Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K on Monday, while no report of casualty or damage to property has been received so far. Earthquake in India: Magnitude 5.5 Quake Jolts Ladakh's Kargil

A Met Department statement said that the first earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.48 p.m. in Ladakh region with the epicentre in Kargil district. A second earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale again occurred in Ladakh region at 4.01 p.m. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Pakistan, No Casualties Reported So Far

The third earthquake occurred in Kishtwar area of J&K’s Doda district at 4.18 p.m., measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale.

