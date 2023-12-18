Tremors were felt in North India and parts of Pakistan after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ladakh's Kargil on Monday, December 18. The tremor measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale took place at 3:48 pm, the National Center for Seismology said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck 10 km beneath the earth's surface. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Pakistan, No Casualties Reported So Far.

Earthquake in India

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 15:48:53 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Region:Kargil Ladakh,India," posts @NCS_Earthquake. pic.twitter.com/1EaR0u6KGf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)