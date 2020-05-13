Earthquake in Nepal: Quake Measuring 5.3 Hits Jugu of Dolakha District

Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kathmandu, May 13: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Nepal late on Tuesday, country's national seismological centre said. The centre said that the quake struck around Jugu of Dolakha district at 23:53 hours (local time).

According to the Himalayan Times, people in Kathmandu, Kaski, Parsa, Sindhupalchok, reported having felt the jolt. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

