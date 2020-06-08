Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR: Region Witnesses 12 Low-Intensity Quakes in Past 2 Months

Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 8: An earthquake of 2.1-magnitude on the Richter Scale hit the Delhi-NCR region on Monday. The epicentre of the mild quake was reported to be the Delhi-Gurugram border with a depth of 18 km. The national capital and its surrounding areas witnessed 12th earthquake in the past two months. These were generally a low-intensity earthquake ranging from 2 to 3 magnitude. Earthquake in Delhi NCR Again: Quake Measuring 3.2 on Richter Scale Shakes Noida, Tremors Felt in Faridabad.

No collateral damages were reported due to these tremors. According to reports, From April 12 to June 8 12 earthquakes hit the Delhi NCR region. The most number of earthquakes this year have been reported in the month of May. Delhi lies on Zone IV of the seismic map of India. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) states that two zones- Zones IV and V have a high probability of earthquakes that can be destructive or worse. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: More Tremors Felt in Region As Quake Measuring 2.1 on Richter Scale Hits Delhi-Gurugram Border.

According to experts, these earthquakes in the area have occurred due to seismic activities. In the last ten years, the city has been hit by more than 100 earthquakes. However, scientists termed it a normal phenomenon. The earthquake zoning map of India divides India into four seismic zones (Zone 2, 3, 4 and 5).

Delhi falls under the fourth-highest seismic zone, which makes it vulnerable to earthquakes. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the seismic activity around Delhi is believed to be associated with a major geological structure, known as the Delhi-Hardwar Ridge.