Aizawl, June 22: The northeastern state of Mizoram witnessed two earthquakes in the past 12 hours. Earlier today at 4.10 am, a strong quake with a magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, shook parts of the state and adjoining areas. The tremors came exactly 12 hours after another earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit the state on Sunday. Both the quakes hit Mizoram's Champai district. There was no report of any damage or casualties in both the quakes.

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga on Monday informed that a damage assessment was taken up by the concerned MLA and district administration. He said fortunately, no casualties reported so far. Zoramthanga thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their assurance of support.

Here's the Tweet:

Two earthquakes rocked Mizoram within 12 hours. Damage assessment has been undertaken by concerned MLA & district administration. Fortunately, no casualties reported so far. Thanking PM & Home Minister for their assurance of support: Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga pic.twitter.com/3eGtMjGUyC — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the situation in Mizoram. "Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister also prayed for everyone's safety in Mizoram and assured all help from Centre. "I have spoken to Shri Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the tremors in the state. I assured him of all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being", Shah said.

Even on June 18, a moderate earthquake, with a magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale had struck parts of Mizoram. The tremor hit eastern Mizoram's Champhai area, adjoining Myanmar, at 7.29 pm. Reports informed that the quake, which lasted a few seconds, was at 80 km depth.

