Aizawl, June 21: An earthquake hit several parts of Mizoram on Sunday. The quake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale struck Aizawl at around 4:15 pm. Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injuries in the earthquake. The tremors were also felt in Assam and other northeastern states, including Meghalaya. Mizoram Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Near Champhai.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was 25 km east northeast (ENE) of Aizawl, while the depth of the quake was 35 km. More Details are still waited. It is the second earthquake in the span of three days. Panic gripped the area due to tremors. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: More Tremors Felt in Region As Quake Measuring 2.1 on Richter Scale Hits Delhi-Gurugram Border.

Tweet by ANI:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 16:16:24 (IST) today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/ocu12hssbd — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

On June 18 also, a medium intensity quake struck northeastern states. The intensity of the earthquake was five on the Richter Scale. The epicentre was Mizoram’s Champhai District. No damage to lives or properties were reported.

