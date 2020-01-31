During his address in the joint house of Parliament, President Kovind said that in spite of the challenges being faced by the world, the foundation of India's economy remains strong. The President added that India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and is the first country where the entire process of Haj was done digitally and online. President Ramnath Kovind: I am happy that the wish of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi has been fulfilled through the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by both the Houses of Parliament. Leaders of several opposition parties created ruckus in the Parliament during President Kovind's address. The chaos began after the President hailed the Modi-led government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). During his address, President Ram Nath Kovind said that India has gone up on the Tourism Index. The President added saying that India has risen from 52nd to the 34th rank. Also, India jumped from 108th to 52nd position in the index of resolving insolvency. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Economic Survey: Our team has done a lot of hard work. The team has prepared the second economic survey in six months. President Ramnath Kovind: My government is clearly of the view that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country. In his address, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the work delivered in the previous session of the Lok Sabha is a record in seven decades. "I congratulate all the members who are present here as we enter a new decade. This decade is crucial for India. My Govt has put in best efforts to make India a progressive nation", the President said. President Ramnath Kovind: The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. During his address, the President said that the mature way in which the countrymen behaved after the Supreme Court's decision on Ramjanmabhoomi is also praiseworthy.

New Delhi, January 31: The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on Friday with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. President Kovind will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. The Bharatiya Janata Party Executive Committee meeting will be held in Parliament Library at 2 pm, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting is expected in Parliament Library at 3:30 pm today.

An all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was held on Thursday in Parliament ahead of the Budget Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the meeting along with other Union Ministers, namely, Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav was also present in the meet. BJD's Prasanna Acharya, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, RJD leader Manoj Jha, and many other MPs were present in the meeting.The Prime Minister said that the government was open for discussion on all issues during the Budget Session of Parliament and agreed with the demand of MPs that there should be a discussion on economic issues.

In his remarks at the all-party meeting on the eve of the Budget Session, he welcomed suggestions of most members that the session should focus on the prevailing economic situation in the country."Most of the members have asked for discussion on the economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all," he said.

Modi urged members to see how the country can gain from the prevailing global economic scenario."We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India. And in this Budget Session, and in the beginning of the New Year if we can give a proper direction to the country's economy, it would be in the best interest of the country," he said.

The Prime Minister also agreed with members on other important issues raised by them and said there should be an open discussion on all such issues."I agree with you all on the other important issues raised by you. And I would like to say that there should be an open discussion on all such issues," he said, reported ANI.