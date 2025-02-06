A 77-year-old German tourist, Michael Jurcen, was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant while riding his motorbike through Tiger Valley in Valparai, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on Tuesday when Jurcen attempted to cross the road despite warnings from other commuters, who had halted as a rusher elephant blocked the path. Ignoring the caution, Jurcen proceeded forward, prompting the elephant to react aggressively. The tusker used its trunk and tusks to hurl him and his bike off the road, causing severe injuries to his arms and legs. He was rushed to WaterFalls Estate Hospital and later shifted to Pollachi Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A commuter captured the attack on video, underscoring the risks of human-wildlife encounters in the region. Elephant Attack in Manyam: Farmer Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant While Working in Field in Andhra Pradesh, Videos Surface.

Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu

