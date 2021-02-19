In today’s broadcast of ‘Employment News’, a flagship weekly job journal of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, we bring you the latest update on job vacancies, job oriented training programmes, admission notices related to job oriented exams, and results of recruitment exams in various government organisations, banks, railways, universities, etc.

There are hundreds of vacancies for the desirous candidates in premier organisations of the country such Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Army, University of Delhi and many more. Get all the details related to vacancy, eligibility, and the last date to apply.

Opportunities up for Grab

Ramanujan College University of Delhi, Kalkaji, New Delhi

Vacancies

Various posts of Assistant

Professor in the following subject or department in the academic level 10.

16 vacancies in Commerce department

06 vacancies in Computer department

08 vacancies in Economics department

04 vacancies in English department

02 vacancies in History department

05 vacancies in Mathematics department

04 vacancies in Political science department

06 vacancies in Psychology department

06 vacancies in Statistics department

02 vacancies in Environmental department

06 vacancies in Management department

06 vacancies in Philosophy department

Last date to apply: 2 weeks from the date of publication of advertisment in employment news.

Assistance

Person with benchmark disability (PWD) may approach the helpdesk at the college in case they require any assistance in filling up the application form details regarding qualifications, publications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative performa are available on the college website.

Indian Army

8 post of Assistant Professor

8 post of Army Ordinance Corps ( AOC)

Website: https://www.indianarmy.nic.in/ home

Office of commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, Commission of Rail Safety, Ministry of Civil Aviation, New Delhi

Vacancies

01 post of Office Supritendent(OS)

2 post of Upper Division Clerk(UDC)

The prescribed performa of the application, details of eligibility criteria, period of deputation, age limit etc. alongwith other particulars are available in the office of commissioner of metro rail safety, dhaula kuan metro station, New Delhi, 110010.

To know more visit: www.civilaviation.gov.in

Last date of receipt of application is 60 days from the date of publication in employment news.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Govt of India

Vacancies

03 post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF), a NASF funded project ICT based extension strategies for nutritional sensitive agricultural in the state of UP and Orissa will be held on 22nd February from 10:30 am at division of agriculture extension, ICAR, IARI, New Delhi.

Interested candidates are required to submit their application through email to satya118ext@gmail.com by 19th February 2021.

The candidate intending to attend the walk in interview is any near or distant relative the candidate is an employee of ICAR, IARI, The candidate has to declare his or her name, designation, name of duties, relationship in writing through email to satya118ext@gmail.com by 19th February 2021. Reporting time for the interview on 22nd February 2021 is 10:00 a.m. at the division of agricultural extension ICAR, IARI, New Delhi-110012

Centre for advanced system (CAS) Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Government of India

Vacancies

JRF, initially for a period of 2 years Extendable as per rules from young and motivated candidates

2 JRF in mechanical engineering discipline

2 JRF in information technology or computer science or electronics and communication engineering.

Candidates need to produce original documents for proof of educational qualification, age and no objection certificate wherever applicable along with passport size photograph before the interview board. they may bring project report or technical work demo in front of their candidature. It should be noted that it does not confer fellows any right of absorption in DRDO. For any query please contact at 040-23474003 or 23474118 shortlisted candidates as per merit will be called for written test and interview.

Unique identification authority of India, Govt of India

Work location: Bengaluru

Vacancies

Deputy Director (Technology)

Assistant Director (Technology)

Technical Officer

Private Secretary

Assistant Section Officer

Last date to apply: 8th March 2021

Website: www.uidai.gov.in

