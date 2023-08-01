Cloud's family said that he was struggling with the recent death of his father. Cloud was known for playing Fezco in HBO's intense teen drama "Euphoria."Angus Cloud, American actor and cast member of the popular HBO teen drama series "Euphoria," died on Monday at the age of 25, in his family home in Oakland, California.

Cloud played the role of Fezco "Fez" O'Neill — a drug dealer with a soft side and moral code — in the award-winning series which starred Zendaya in the lead role of Rue Bennett. "Euphoria" is one of the most-watched HBO shows, known for the dark portrayal of teenagers with issues of drug use, mental health and sexual assault in its episodes.

What did the statement say?

In a statement, Cloud's family said that he was hit hard by the demise of his father who had passed just days before. The statement mentioned the young actor's struggle with mental health, without giving a specific cause of death.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," it said. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

His family asked the world to remember him for his "humor, laughter and love for everyone," in the statement.

How did Cloud start his acting career?

Fezco was Cloud's first role as an actor.

He was discovered by casting scout Eleonore Hendricks while walking on the streets of New York with his friends.

Cloud went on to act in the pivotal role for the first two seasons and his character was last arrested by the police after a shootout. Filming of the third season of "Euphoria" has not yet begun.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and 'Euphoria' family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," the show posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Apart from the show, Cloud played a supporting role in his first film, "The Line," a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich which premiered earlier this year. He was also recently cast in "Scream 6."

Editor's note: If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/

