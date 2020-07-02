Mumbai, July 2: Amid criticism over consumers getting exorbitant electricity bill in Mumbai, the Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) has introduced an option to pay dues in instalments. Consumers can visit the official website of the Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) and avail the EMI option to pay their electricity bills through credit cards. They can avail three months EMI as per MERC supply code regulations. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Directs Power Companies to Show 'Transparency in Their Billing Procedures' After Mumbaikars Complaint of Inflated Electricity Bill.

"AEML has undertaken various measures such as virtual help desk, EMI facility as well as proactive awareness initiatives to increase clarity on the billing process amongst the consumers," an AEML spokesperson told India Today. "The consumers will be receiving bills basis their actual consumption with applicable tariff slab benefits. All necessary actions have been undertaken are in accordance with the rules and regulations laid down by the State Government and MERC," he added. Mumbaikars Feel the Heat of Inflated Electricity Bills, Angry Consumers Question MSEDCL, Adani Power on Twitter, Here’s How to Verify Your Power Bill Online on mahadiscom.in.

Adani has also given an assurance to consumers that no electricity connection will be cut over non-payment of dues until the consumer’s grievances have been redressed. The company recently released a video explaining how electricity bills of Mumbaikars are being calculated. It has also re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of coronavirus.

Adani Explains How Power Bill Being Calculated:

Have queries regarding your current bill? Here's everything you need to know about how it was calculated. For any other questions, please visit https://t.co/yaq6pdSufVhttps://t.co/qqHSnA3941 — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) June 29, 2020

People across major cities in Maharashtra, including Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai, were left shocked by this month's exorbitant electricity bills. Many complained that their bill for June month was 4 times higher than last month's. All power suppliers in Mumbai-BEST, Tata Power, Adani Electricity - and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited reportedly sent higher-than-average bills, but said these are not inflated.

Subsequently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed power companies to transparently resolve all complaints. "Taking stock of the rising number of consumer complaints related to exorbitant electricity bills, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has directed power companies to show transparency in its billing procedures and redress the consumer complaints immediately," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

