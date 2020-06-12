Faridabad's ESI Hospital Lab Closed After 70% Technicians Found COVID-19 Infected: Officials

Faridabad, Jun 12: The pathological test laboratory of a Faridabad-based ESI Hospital dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients has been closed after around 70 per cent of its technicians were found infected. Faridabad is one of the worst-affected districts, having reported 21 COVID deaths and 1,050 patients till date.

The lab had to be closed down three days ago, hospital's Deputy Civil Surgeon, Dr Ram Bhagat said on Friday. The medical tests in the dedicated COVID-19 treatment centre would resume only after the induction of new staffers, he added. COVID-19 Vaccine: As Per Moderna Estimate, Less Than 13% of Global Population Can be Vaccinated by 2021-End.

He said all work related to the collection of test samples of suspected patients were suspended and the test lab was closed after over 70 percent of its technicians were found infected with coronavirus.

This has led to the hospital staff facing great difficulty in getting patients tested for the infection, he said, adding the hospital is now managing to have their patients tested at a facility in Nalhar and one other place in the city.

Dr Bhagat, also the district's nodal officer for COVID cases, said 21 people have died so far of COVID-19 and underlying diseases till date in Faridabad, where a total of 1,050 people have been found infected with the virus.

Out of the infected 1,050 people, 404 were treated in hospitals, while 305 were administered medicare after having them home-quarantined, he said, adding a total of 320 patients have been discharged from hospitals after they were cured.