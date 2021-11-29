New Delhi, November 29: The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed by both the houses of Parliament on Monday, November 29, amid heavy sloganeering by the opposition. The Bill was first passed by the Lok Sabha in the morning, then it was presented in the Rajya Sabha. It was passed by a voice just in both the houses. The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar moved the motion in the Rajya Sabha after the House assembled at 2 pm.

Earlier in the day, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was also passed by the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by opposition members. The Lok Sabha Speaker had put the Bill for a voice vote, and it was cleared within seconds. The opposition sought a debate on the Bill. Opposition leaders had also come to the well of the House raising slogans and banners.

The three bills repealed on Monday are - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. The farm Laws repeal Bill 2021 will now be sent to President for his approval. Farm Laws Repeal: Cabinet Approves Three Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, had announced that the laws would be repealed. Various farmer groups have been protesting against the laws for more than a year, and many farmers have also lost their lives during the protests. They were demanding that the government should repeal the Bill as they feared that the laws would dilute the minimum support price (MSP).

(With agencies input)

