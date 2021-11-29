The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 on day 1 of the Parliament winter session. The bill was passed by the lower house amid ruckus by opoosition MPs. Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded discussion on the bill. PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti announced that the Centre would repeal the three farm laws. Last week, the Cabinet approved the bill.

Tweet By ANI:

