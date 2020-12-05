Fifth round of talks between farmers' representatives and Centre underway at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, December 5: The fifth round of talks between leaders of farmers’ unions and the Centre is has begun on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to break the deadlock over the recently enacted farm laws. According to reports, farmers representatives asked the government to give a pointwise written reply to the last meeting. The Centre reportedly has agreed to the demand. Farmers Protest: Petition Before Supreme Court Seeks Immediate Removal of Protesters From Delhi-NCR Borders.

Reports claimed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met at PM Narendra Modi’s residence and briefed him about the current development. Earlier this week, two meetings between farmers’ representatives and the Centre ended without any conclusion. Bharat Bandh Called by Protesting Farmers on December 8 Demanding Complete Rollback of New Farm Laws.

Tweet by ANI:

During 5th round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan, farmers' representatives asked the Central Govt to give a pointwise written reply of the last meeting, to which the govt has agreed https://t.co/EzZgHcoHTr — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

IN Thursday’s meeting, farmers’ representatives presented a 39-point presentation to the Centre on the inadequacies in the farm laws. They demanded a written assurance from the Centre. Meanwhile, farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 against the controversial farm laws. The announcement was made by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the leading agrarian bodies involved in the agitation.

Farmers are demanding the complete rollback of the laws. The three laws, passed by the Parliament in September-end, allow farmers to bypass the mandis and sell their produce directly to private players or any in the market across the nation. According to farmers, these laws would dismantle the APMCs, thereby diluting the MSP.

