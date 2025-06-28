A shocking mid-air incident occurred aboard Air India Express flight IX-196 from Dubai to Jaipur when a drunk passenger allegedly molested a female crew member. The flight departed at 12:45 AM and landed at 2:40 AM. The accused, seated on 15-B, was caught consuming alcohol from a Dubai Duty Free bottle, despite restrictions. When the air hostess confronted him, he misbehaved, lied about drinking juice, and later touched her inappropriately while she served passengers. Despite warnings, he continued creating a ruckus. After landing, he refused to hand over his boarding pass and tried to dodge questioning. CISF personnel were called in, who handed him over to the police. A formal molestation complaint has been lodged at Jaipur Airport Police Station. Air India Birmingham-Delhi Flight AI114 Receives Bomb Threat, Completes Security Checks After Being Diverted to Riyadh.

Mid-Air Ruckus on Air India Express Flight

