Gurugram, Jan 5: A fire broke out at the corporate office of Jindal Steel here early Tuesday, said a fire officer. No casualties were reported. The fire at the Sector-44 office building was reported by a company guard at 3.24 a.m.

The blaze came under control after nine hours, a fire officer said. Twenty-four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames at the seven-storeyed building.

Fire tenders from Sector-29, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, DLF, Maruti and Manesar fire stations were all pressed into service.

A Fire Department officer said no employees were present when the fire broke out in the company.

A large number of furniture and Computers and other electronic item's were gutted in fire. Exact cost of damage was yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

"The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. We suspect that short-circuit could be a cause of the incident but it will be cleared after a detailed investigations," said Isham Singh Kayshap, district fire officer, Gurugram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).