Fire in Kolkata: Blaze Engulfs Residential Building in Bhawanipore Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot

Fire Breaks Out at Building in Kolkata's Bhawanipore Area (Photo Credits: Twitter/@prema_rajaram)

Kolkata, March 30: A major fire broke out at a residential building in Kolkata's Bhawanipore area of West Bengal on Monday. Following the reports of the blaze, emergency services were rushed in. The fire broke out on the 16th floor. As per the reports, 10 fire engines are pressed into service. Till now, no injuries have been reported yet. Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out at Raja Bazar in Narkeldanga Area; 12 Fire Tenders At Spot.

According to the report, South City Galaxy building is located near Homeland mall. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Visuals from the incident spot were shared by NDTV. The fire broke out at around 10:15 am.

Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building in Kolkata:

Fire breaks out on the 16th floor of a residential building in Kolkata's Bhawanipore area. 10 fire engines at the spot. pic.twitter.com/qQm7SSvDys — NDTV (@ndtv) March 30, 2020

On March 13, Over 20 shanties in Kolkata's Anandapur area were gutted in a fire. Similarly last month, a massive fire in east Kolkata damaged at least 40 vehicles.