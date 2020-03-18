Fire Near DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai's Nerul

Fire (Representational image) Photo Credits: Flickr)

Nerul, March 18: A massive fire broke out in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. According to several Twitter users, the blaze was reported near the famous DY Patil stadium in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai at around 1.45 pm. No reports of casualties have been reported so far. As soon as the blaze was reported, rescue teams were called immediately to control the situation. Some reports state the fire broke out in the hostel while other reports inform that the blaze broke out near the stadium. Reports inform that fire tenders have been pressed to service to douse the fire.

It must be noted that DY Patil Stadium, hospital and the university hostel are in the compound where the blaze has been reported. The exact cause of the fire couldn't be ascertained at the moment. The news broke out after several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to inform about the blaze. More details are awaited.

In February 2020, seven firefighters were injured while trying to control a blaze that engulfed the upper floor at a 21-storey residential building in Navi Mumbai. Reports inform that the fire, which broke out the top two floors, was set off by a gas cylinder explosion at Sea Home Apartment in Seawoods, near Palm Beach Road.