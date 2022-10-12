On Wednesday, Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that firecrackers will be allowed only for two hours on Diwali night from 8 to 10 pm. He further said, "Apart from Diwali,crackers will be permitted for one hour from 4 am to 5 am & one hour from 9 to 10 pm on November 8, Prakash Purab day of Sri Guru Nanak Dev." Hayer also said that firecrackers will be allowed for 35 minutes for Christmas from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am midnight on December 25-26 and 35 minutes from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am midnight on New Year's Eve from 31 December-1 January.

Firecrackers Will Be Allowed Only for Two Hours

