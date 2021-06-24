Bhopal, June 24: Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported its first death linked to the newly-detected Delta Plus variant of coronavirus (COVID-19). A female patient with COVID-19 infection had died on May 23 in Ujjain. Genome sequencing of her samples yesterday confirmed that she had contracted the Delta Plus variant. Madhya Pradesh has reported five cases of the Delta Plus variant so far. Delta Variant is More Transmissible Than Other Variants, Could Account For 90% New COVID-19 Infections in EU by August-End, Says ECDC Director Andrea Ammon.

Of the five cases of the Delta Plus variant in Madhya Pradesh, according to reports, in four patients have recovered. However, the fifth patient, a woman who did not receive COVID-19 vaccine, had succumbed. Their samples were collected in May for genome sequencing, The deceased woman's husband, who was vaccinated with two doses, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Five cases of Delta-Plus variant have come to light so far in the state; of them one patient has died. The state is working out a plan to tackle the situation," Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang told The Indian Express. He added that contact tracing for those who were found positive for the Delta Plus variant has been conducted and the reports of their contacts came negative.

Tagged as a "Variant of Concern" by the central government, the Delta Plus variant has been found in at least 40 cases in India so far. A total of 21 cases of the new strain have been found in Maharashtra, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, two in Karnataka and one each in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu, according to reports.

Cases of Delta Plus variant, a mutation of the Delta strain or B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India, are emerging as large parts of India are lifting severe lockdowns and restrictions as COVID-19 cases are declining.

