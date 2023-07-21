Bhopal, July 21: In the village of Nagnadui, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, the Sarpanch recently issued a decree regarding the roaming of cattle. According to the new rule, villagers who allow their cattle to roam freely will be subject to specific penalties. A team representing the Sarpanch's office conducted door-to-door visits in the village to announce and emphasise the importance of adhering to the new guidelines. As per the decree, individuals found letting their cattle roam freely will face the consequence of receiving five slaps with a slipper and will also be required to pay a fine of Rs 500.

A video went viral that showed officials making an announcement, using the rhythmic beat of drums to draw the villagers' attention. Addressing the gathered villagers, the officials emphasize the importance of responsible cattle management. They reminded the community that allowing cattle to roam freely within the village could lead to certain consequences. To encourage adherence to the rules, they mention a gentle disciplinary measure wherein owners of freely roaming cattle may receive a symbolic reminder of five slaps with a slipper. Tomato Price Hike: Woman Who Left Husband After Argument Over Tomatoes Returns After Police Solve Feud in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol (Watch Video).

However, this has not gone right with the villagers. They termed the latest diktat as bizarre. The imposition of the diktat has sparked protests among the villagers, demanding its immediate withdrawal. Additionally, they have sought the intervention of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to address the issue. Tomato Price Hike: Upset Over Putting Tomatoes in Food, Wife Leaves Husband’s Home in Shahdol.

A report came to the fore in 2018 that said a village in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district had forbidden women to wear nighties during the daytime. The elders of the village have decided that no woman should wear nighties from 7 am to 7 pm and if someone is found not following the ‘rule’, a fine of Rs 2000 will be imposed on her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2023 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).