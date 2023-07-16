Tomatoes are bringing tears to consumers' eyes with their skyrocketing prices. Amid this, this man in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol has a reason to smile. His wife, who had left him after an argument over putting 2-3 extra tomatoes in the food, has returned after police intervention. Expressing himself after reuniting with his wife, the man said, "It was my mistake, I will listen and obey everything my wife says." According to the reports, an argument started between the man and his wife some six days ago. The situation turned ugly, and the woman decided to abandon her husband. She left her husband’s house along with their daughter. Tomato Price Hike: Upset Over Putting Tomatoes in Food, Wife Leaves Husband’s Home in Shahdol.

