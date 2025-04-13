A case of food poisoning has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, where several students fell sick due to poor-quality food. According to news agency IANS, around 120 students of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology in Bhopal fell ill all of a sudden on Saturday night, April 12, reportedly due to food poisoning. It is reported that several students were found unconscious and were rushed to hospitals for treatment. Students claimed that they stale and poor-quality food was served in the mess, post which they fell sick. In Rare Surgery, AIIMS Bhopal Doctors Remove Parasitic Twin From 3-Year-Old Girl.

Students Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning in Bhopal

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Around 120 students at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal suddenly fell ill late last night, reportedly due to food poisoning. Several students were found unconscious and were rushed to hospitals for treatment. Students alleged that stale… pic.twitter.com/WAvDWRH7v3 — IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2025

