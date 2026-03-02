Bengaluru, March 2: Apple has officially launched the iPhone 17e in India, positioning it as the most affordable model in the iPhone 17 lineup. The smartphone starts at INR 64,900 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB model is priced at INR 84,900. Pre orders begin on March 4 at 7:45 PM, and the device will go on sale starting March 11.

iPhone 17e Price in India and Availability

The iPhone 17e brings a higher base storage option this year, starting at 256GB instead of 128GB seen in the previous generation. Apple is offering two configurations:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage at INR 64,900

8GB RAM + 512GB storage at INR 84,900

The device will be available in Black, White, and Soft Pink colour options. iPhone 17e, New m5 MacBooks, Budget Apple Laptops To Launch This Week.

iPhone 17e Design and Display

The iPhone 17e retains a familiar design similar to the iPhone 16e but now features Ceramic Shield 2 protection on the front. Apple claims this new glass is up to three times more scratch resistant compared to the first generation Ceramic Shield. The glass and metal chassis is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

It sports a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1.5K resolution, up to 800 nits peak brightness and 1200 nits for HDR content. The refresh rate remains capped at 60Hz. Smartphone Launches in March 2026: From Apple iPhone 17e and Nothing Phone 4a to Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Know All About Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

iPhone 17e Performance and Hardware

Powering the device is Apple’s new A19 chip, paired with the latest C1X 5G modem. The A19 processor in the iPhone 17e features a 4 core GPU, compared to the 5 core GPU in the standard iPhone 17. The new C1X modem is claimed to deliver up to twice the speed of the previous C1 modem.

The phone comes with 8GB RAM as standard and offers storage options up to 512GB.

iPhone 17e Camera Features

The iPhone 17e features a single 48 megapixel rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilisation. Apple markets it as a 2 in 1 camera system, thanks to its 2x telephoto mode that promises optical quality zoom.

Camera features include Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision video recording up to 60 fps, and Spatial Audio support. On the front, the device houses a 12 megapixel TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID authentication.

MagSafe and Battery Features

The iPhone 17e now supports MagSafe charging, bringing compatibility with Apple’s magnetic accessories and wireless chargers. This marks a notable upgrade for the entry level model in the iPhone 17 series.

Alongside the iPhone 17e, Apple has also introduced the new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip in India, starting at INR 64,900 for the 11 inch Wi Fi model. With multiple product announcements, Apple is set for a busy launch week in the country.

The iPhone 17e aims to deliver flagship grade performance, improved durability, and advanced camera features at a relatively more accessible price point within the iPhone 17 series.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91Mobiles), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

