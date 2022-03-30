Udupi, March 30: A 32-year-old Hejamadi software engineer was allegedly duped of Rs 27.9 lakh after being promised modelling assignments. According to a detailed complaint filed with the Padubidri police, the victim, who aspires to be a model, transferred Rs 27.9 lakh to various bank accounts, mostly in Mumbai, between February 10 and March 28, reported Times of India.

Cedrik Cutinho filed a complaint accusing Priyanka, Jenifer, Poonam from Mumbai, and Mukhesh and Mohan G, of defrauding him by promising him modelling assignments. He claimed that on February 10, Priyanka called him on his cellphone and told him that he could make Rs 2-3 lakhs in 2-3 days by modelling. He would have to send Rs 20,000 as a coordinator fee and share the bank account information for this. The victim transferred the funds to Shenaya Parihar's account via net banking. They raised the victim's aspirations, and beginning on February 19, he began transferring money to various accounts. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Sold Seven Times in Three Months in Guntur; Eleven Arrested

He claimed that he was summoned to Bengaluru and was even told that if he did not attend the meeting, he would lose the money he had paid. He continued to deposit funds into the accused's accounts. For instance, on March 2, he deposited Rs 1.8 lakh, Rs 1.2 lakh on March 3, Rs 1 lakh on March 4, and Rs 1.2 lakh on March 5, and so on. On March 7, the accused called him for a shoot in Mumbai and sent him flight tickets for March 12 and 13. He told the cops that he went to Andheri on March 12 and finished the photoshoot in the studio allegedly owned by Mukesh and Mohan G.

Cutinho claimed, however, that all those in contact with him were not present. Later, he deposited funds for brand interviews and other purposes. Surat Woman Duped Of Rs 1.76 Lakh By Online Fraudsters While She Was Trying To Get Refund For Undelivered Book From E-Commerce Website

A case has been filed under IPC Sections 417 and 420, and it has been transferred to the CEN police station for further investigation.

